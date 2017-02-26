St. Norbert women earn automatic bid to NCAA division III tournament

Mt Vernon, IA (WBAY) — The St. Norbert College women’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Division III tournament. Green Knights defeated Cornell College Saturday 59-57 in the Midwest Conference Tournament championship. St. Norbert earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament and will make its 14th NCAA tournament appearance. With Saturday’s win over Cornell, St. Norbert women’s basketball coach Connie Tilley won her 1,000th game as a collegiate coach in all sports 40 years at St. Norbert. Tilley is 672-291 in her 40th season as women’s basketball coach. She also won a combined 328 games coaching volleyball from 1977-85 and softball from 1983-95 at St. Norbert. Green Knights willl seed will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Monday at NCAA.com

BOX SCORE

******************************************************************

St. Norbert College vs Cornell College

2/25/17 3 p.m. at Multi-Sport Center – Mount Vernon, Iowa

At Multi-Sport Center – Mount Vernon, Iowa

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE 59, CORNELL COLLEGE 54

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE (20-5)

Mallory Nickerson 5-11 3-4 13; Jelena Ostojic 6-9 1-1 13; Brianna Byrne 5-12

1-2 12; Regan Carmichael 4-8 0-0 10; Jill Kleiman 2-4 0-0 5; Sarah Ratajczyk

2-3 0-0 4; Sarah Neumann 1-2 0-0 2; Sarah Wiseman 0-7 0-0 0; Carley

Frauenhoff 0-0 0-0 0; Macie Zurfluh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 5-7 59.

CORNELL COLLEGE (20-5)

Sierra Bisso 3-11 3-3 12; Haley Grana 4-4 2-2 11; Diamond Boyd 3-11 5-6 11;

Anne Visser 3-6 0-0 9; Madie Rinehart 2-4 3-3 7; Tal Neilly 1-5 1-2 3;

Kandis O’Donnell 0-0 1-2 1; Mya Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Rose Shimaoka 0-2 0-0 0.

Totals 16-43 15-18 54.

St. Norbert College……….. 14 13 13 19 – 59

Cornell College…………… 19 15 6 14 – 54

3-point goals–St. Norbert College 4-14 (Regan Carmichael 2-6; Brianna Byrne

1-4; Jill Kleiman 1-3; Sarah Wiseman 0-1), Cornell College 7-15 (Anne Visser

3-5; Sierra Bisso 3-7; Haley Grana 1-1; Tal Neilly 0-1; Rose Shimaoka 0-1).

Fouled out–St. Norbert College-None, Cornell College-None. Rebounds–St.

Norbert College 31 (Regan Carmichael 7), Cornell College 30 (Madie Rinehart

9). Assists–St. Norbert College 18 (Regan Carmichael 4; Jill Kleiman 4),

Cornell College 10 (Sierra Bisso 4). Total fouls–St. Norbert College 19,

Cornell College 16. Technical fouls–St. Norbert College-None, Cornell

College-None. A-905