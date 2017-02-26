Storm chasers pay tribute to Bill Paxton

Andrea Hay By Published:
SOURCE: Shelby Hays, KOCO-TV
SOURCE: Shelby Hays, KOCO-TV

(WISN) – Storm chasers quickly reacted to the death of actor Bill Paxton, paying tribute on Sunday to his role in the 1996 hit “Twister.

People formed the actor’s initials across Kansas, Oklahoma and part of Texas. Meteorologists say they used GPS, where each dot represented a person. KOCO-TV’s chief meteorologist says the chasers modified their GPS to appear like they were actually there.

In the movie, Paxton played Bill Harding, a weatherman who finds himself helping the woman he’s trying to divorce.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s