Storm chasers pay tribute to Bill Paxton

(WISN) – Storm chasers quickly reacted to the death of actor Bill Paxton, paying tribute on Sunday to his role in the 1996 hit “Twister.

People formed the actor’s initials across Kansas, Oklahoma and part of Texas. Meteorologists say they used GPS, where each dot represented a person. KOCO-TV’s chief meteorologist says the chasers modified their GPS to appear like they were actually there.

In the movie, Paxton played Bill Harding, a weatherman who finds himself helping the woman he’s trying to divorce.