The sickest burns from an Oscar voter who hated everything

The Hollywood Reporter recently interviewed a “longtime female member” of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to weigh in on this year’s Oscar nominations. She remained anonymous, of course, but had plenty to offer. Here, a sampling of the most incredible criticisms of the class of 2017. If there’s anything to take away from this voter’s thoughts, it’s that you should never, ever bring up Arrival or Meryl Streep in her presence.

1. “I hated Arrival.” It wasn’t that bad, was it? A lot of people felt Amy Adams was robbed of a nomination.

2. “I didn’t like Fences because they just filmed the play — I wanted to see the guy go into the jazz club and play his music, the girl who’s having his baby, his kid on the football field.” Fair point.

3. “La La Land was tremendously enjoyable, but not all that deep or memorable.” You can’t say you enjoyed something that you can’t even remember, can you?

4. “I loved the first half of Lion, but I felt like a different director and cinematographer made the second half.” I actually don’t remember most of the film because I was crying the whole time.

5. “[Moonlight’s] three parts aren’t as connected as they could have been.” No way!

6. “You’ve got to see him alive in the moment, and maybe if he’d gotten a really good director to direct him, that person would have nudged him to do that.” This is about Denzel Washington’s role in Fences, which he also directed. Ouch.

7. “Andrew Garfield and Ryan Gosling were very good, but not Oscar-level.” OK but not everyone can be Meryl Streep. There’s only one Meryl Streep. Speaking of the Oscar record-holder…

8. “I thought Meryl played it like a clown.” But isn’t that the whole point of her silly role in Florence Foster Jenkins?

9. “I hated Jackie so much — it was just shallow crap — so no Natalie Portman.” Sorry, Nat.

10. “The girl in La La Land is going to win because she’s adorable and everybody loves her, but I don’t think she was as wonderful as people are saying.” Hmm… define “wonderful.”

11. “As you know, I hated Arrival.” Yes, we know.

12. “The Lion script was uneven.” But the film still made everyone cry, didn’t it?

13. “20th Century Women was cute, but it didn’t fully work.” It was more than cute and also, Annette Bening deserved a nomination for carrying the film for almost two hours.

14. “La La Land was very light.” If you’re talking about that feeling you get when you walk out of the theater wanting to sing and dance to the first stranger you see, then I completely agree.

15. “Three-quarters of Ava DuVernay’s movie [13th] was wonderful, but the last quarter was so preachy that I felt like I was hit over the head, which was a turnoff.” Ooh. Harsh!

16. “I hated the German movie [Toni Erdmann] so much because it was so shticky — Germans are not funny!” What?

17. “Arrival is definitely out.” OK fine! You hate Arrival. Please stop. (This was on the film’s chances of winning the Oscar for Best Cinematography).

18. “Silence had beautiful photography, but I hated that movie so much, with all the Christian stuff beating me over the head — I mean c’mon, Marty [Scorsese, its director]!” Fair.

19. “Modern things aren’t that hard to design.” This is regarding the costumes in La La Land. (She did say that Emma Stone “looked great”).

20. “Arrival was the first to go.” Now this is a fun sentence. Also, this was the Oscar voter’s first thought when discussing the nominees for Best Production Design. But come on, those suspending alien ship things were the coolest!

The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out live this Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC.