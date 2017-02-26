UW-Oshkosh graduate covers Academy Awards after party

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) — Hype and anticipation taking over the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater tonight — and there’s one Wisconsinite who will be there experiencing the action.

Wisconsin native Kylie Hodges has been up since the wee hours of the morning, preparing for today’s 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony. Right now, Hodges works for multiple entertainment news outlets in the Los Angeles area, but is originally from Madison. She graduated from Lafollette High School in 2007, and made here way to UW-Oshkosh the following year.

“I knew at a very young age, growing up, that I probably wasn’t going to stay in Wisconsin,” Hodges says. “I wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry somehow.”

She credits her time at UW-Oshkosh with helping her realize what those dreams entailed. “I knew that I wanted to be a host in the entertainment world because I was at UW-O,” Hodges says. “I fell into the [Radio, TV, Film] program on a whim, and it all just sort of felt so right.”

After that, Hodges started work on student-run news broadcasts, and eventually worked to host her own entertainment roundtable. She credits this experience with helping her find her entertainment “niche.”

After graduating from UW-Oshkosh in 2011, Hodges used her Oshkosh connections to pave the way to an entertainment career in California. “It was sort of a natural move for me to go from studying film in Wisconsin to Los Angeles, where we have a really tight knit, but strong alumni group.”

Not on the red carpet this year, Hodges is instead spending time at an Oscars after-party, and live tweeting the entire event.

“With having a red carpet after a show, it’s extra fun,” Hodges says. “The winners are in a great mood. And usually the people that don’t win are never salty about it.”

As far as she’s come, Hodges says she owes much of her success to her time at UW-Oshkosh.

“I think [UW-Oshkosh] was the perfect environment for me to really figure out what I was good at and have the opportunities to embrace it,” she says. “I can say nice things about UW-Oshkosh all day. I’m such a fan of the Radio TV Film program there.”

To follow Hodges’ live tweets of tonight’s events, click here.