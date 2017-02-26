UW-Oshkosh women falter in WIAC tournament championship, lose to UW-Whitewater

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) — The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team defeated UW-Oshkosh 65-56 in the WIAC tournament championship Sunday at Kolf Sports Center. UW-Whitewater (22-5) wins its first WIAC tournament title and earns the league’s automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Division III Championship that commences on March 3.

Whitewater went on a 19-1 run to take a 32-12 lead with 1:22 left in the second quarter and led by as much as 31 in the third quarter. UWO rallied to get within 9 points, the margin of its loss with 12 seconds left. Oshkosh finished with a season high 20 turnovers and shot 21.4 percent (6-28) from the floor in the first half.

UW-Oshkosh (24-3) had won 10 straight games at home before Sunday’s loss. UWW gets 19 points and 11 rebounds from Brooke Trewyn, 11 points and 8 rebounds from Olivia Freckmann and 11 points and 2 rebounds from Malia Smith…UWO receives 12 points from Jaimee Pitt and 11 points and 9 rebounds from Eliza Cambell.

According to UW-Oshkosh athletics, UWO is expected to receiver an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament (UW-Oshkosh is ranked 10th in the country). Selections will be announced at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27th on NCAA.com.