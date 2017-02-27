Army Reserve Chaplain recognizes his coworkers’ support with Patriot Award

Reverend Keith GeRue is focused on educating students as the principal of Trinity Lutheran School in Menasha.

But come May he’ll be counseling soldiers as a Reservist Chaplain at Fort Hood in Texas.

“(Soldiers) That are having any kind of difficulties are problems they need to talk about, I am there to support them,” said Rev. Keith GeRue.

He’ll be in Texas for a year, leaving what he considers family at least for a while.

“Employees are family, particular when they support you as a person in the military,” said GeRue.

And that support is why the Reverend nominated the people he works with for a Patriot Award.

The award is given by the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to those working with service members.

“For outstanding support of their military career,” said Debbie Hendriks, Volunteer for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

It doesn’t take long to see the support for servicemen in the school.

It’s what makes the reverend so confident that he’s ready to head south.

“Easier for me to leave and go do my responsibility for the military but then know that when I return I have this family here,” said Rev. GeRue.

He’ll continue to communicate with the school when he’s in Texas. But the staff will be ready to have him back.

“He’s a wonderful person, he’s done a lot for our school,” said Renee Zirpel, Trinity Lutheran Church and School Administrative Assistant.