Envelopegate: Social Media has a blast with Oscars mix up

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) – On Sunday night, the Academy Awards experienced one of the most memorable mistakes in its history, and a million memes were born.

Somehow, the wrong envelope got in the hands of Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, and they announced “La La Land” as the winner of the night’s biggest award. The only problem–“Moonlight” won Best Picture.

It appears Beatty and Dunaway had the envelope for Best Actress for a Motion Picture, an award that went to Emma Stone for “La La Land.” Oscar tabulators PwC apologized for the mix up and promised to investigate what happened.

Social media is having a blast with what has been dubbed #envelopegate.

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

In NFL referee voice: "After further review, @MoonlightMov had both feet down in the endzone with control. Touchdown!"#Oscars#EnvelopeGate — Chuck Austin (@Giant_Chuck) February 27, 2017