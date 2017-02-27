#Envelopegate: Social Media has a blast with Oscars mix up

By Published:
untitled

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) – On Sunday night, the Academy Awards experienced one of the most memorable mistakes in its history, and a million memes were born.

Somehow, the wrong envelope got in the hands of Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, and they announced “La La Land” as the winner of the night’s biggest award.  The only problem–“Moonlight” won Best Picture.

It appears Beatty and Dunaway had the envelope for Best Actress for a Motion Picture, an award that went to Emma Stone for “La La Land.”  Oscar tabulators PwC apologized for the mix up and promised to investigate what happened.

Social media is having a blast with what has been dubbed #envelopegate.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s