Former financial advisor accused of theft dies during trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A former financial advisor on trial in Winnebago County on multiple felony charges has died.

Online court records show the trial of Jean Walsh-Josephson scheduled in Winnebago County court was dismissed Monday morning with the notation “Defendant reported to be deceased.”

The jury trial had started last week on 36 felony charges of theft in a business setting in excess of $10,000, plus three lesser charges.

Oshkosh police say Walsh-Josephson stole more than $1.5 million from a number of elderly clients.

The court called a hearing Monday morning and ordered all her estate assets to be frozen, including the bond money. A bond hearing was scheduled for April to decide what to do with the money.

Last year, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance– the state agency that oversees the insurance industry — ordered her to pay a $1 million forfeiture and more than $500,000 in restitution.