Four area colleges make NCAA DIII basketball tournament

(WBAY) — The NCAA Division III announced the field for both the men’s and women’s basketball tournament championship field Monday. Two colleges received automatic bids to the tournament after winning its conference. On the men’s side, Ripon College (20-5) defeated Lake Forest College 81-72 Saturday at the Kress Events Center to win the Midwest Conference tournament championship for an automatic bid. Ripon will face Washington-St. Louis (20-5) at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, MI on Friday, March 3 at 5:30 PM ET. Also on the men’s side, UW-Oshkosh (17-10) will play Hope College (21-6) following the Ripon game at 7:30 PM ET on March 3. UW-Oshkosh received an at-large bid after losing in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship 60-59 to UW-River Falls on Saturday.

In the women’s bracket, St. Norbert (20-5) will face Washington-St. Louis (23-2) at a time to be announced Friday at the Athletic Complex in St. Louis, MO on Friday, March 3. The Green Knights won the MWC tournament championship 59-54 over Cornell College for an automatic bid. SNC is 9-17 all-time in the tournament. St. Norbert’s athletic department announced that game times and ticket information will be released when it becomes available.

The UW-Oshkosh women (24-2) received an at-large bid and will host Calvin College (MI) (22-5) at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh on Friday, March 3 at a time to be announced.

NCAA Division III men’s basketball dates & times:

Ripon (20-5) vs. Washington-St. Louis (20-5) – DeVos Fieldhouse, Holland, MI – Friday, March 3 at 530 PM ET

UW-Oshkosh (17-10) at Hope College (21-6) – DeVos Fieldhouse, Holland, MI – Friday, March 3 at 7:30 PM ET

NCAA Division III women’s basketball dates & times:

St. Norbert (20-5) vs. Washington-St. Louis (23-2) – Athletic Complex, St. Louis, MO – Friday, March 3 at TBA

Calvin College (22-5) at UW-Oshkosh (24-2) – Kolf Sports Center, Oshkosh, WI – Fri. March 3 at TBA