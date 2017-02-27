Goo Goo Dolls returning to Fox Cities Stadium

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – 90’s alt-rock radio heroes The Goo Goo Dolls will return to the Fox Cities this summer.

The “Iris” band will play Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Friday, July 28.

The Goo Goo Dolls’ special guest is “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips, singer of the hit song “Home.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. They include General Admission ($40), Club Seats ($55), and All-You-Can-Eat ($75)

The All-You-Can-Eat seats include a picnic and two beverages. There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats available.

Fans can also purchase a Patio Table for $220. It includes four tickets and waitstaff service.

Here’s how to purchase tickets:

In person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

Over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER

Online at http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t572

The Goo Goo Dolls played the stadium last summer with Collective Soul.