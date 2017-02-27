Man sentenced to prison for squad carjacking, high speed chase

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for carjacking a Grand Chute squad, stealing another vehicle, and leading officers on a high speed chase.

Michael Lawrenz appeared in an Outagamie County court room on Monday for a sentencing hearing. A judge also ordered Lawrenz to serve eight years on extended supervision following his release.

As part of a plea deal, Lawrenz pleaded “no contest” to seven of 22 charges in connection to the July 23, 2016 incident. The charges include Robbery and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Fifteen other charges were dismissed but read into the record.

Investigators say Lawrenz was in the Pawn America parking lot on N. Westhill Blvd when Grand Chute officers approached him about a theft. That’s when Lawrenz jumped into a squad car and threw it into reverse as officers tried to pull him out. He hit another squad car before speeding off, as two Grand Chute police officers fired at him.

Police said Lawrenz drove to Appleton and stole another car, then led officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 exceeding 100 miles per hour. He crashed near Freedom Road in Brown County, was arrested after a short foot chase, and treated at a hospital for a gunshot wounds to the bicep and shoulder.

The criminal complaint says when Lawrenz got out of the hospital he fought with officers, who used a stun gun to subdue him.

District Attorney Carrie Schneider said says police fired approximately 26 rounds, and continued firing until the car was about 25 yards away.

No criminal charges were filed against officers who opened fire on Lawrenz.