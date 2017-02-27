Manawa cat burglar faces up to 30 years for attempted Scheels gun thefts

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Manawa man is charged after police say he broke into the Scheels All Sports store at the Fox River Mall and tried to steal guns.

Robert Clark, 21, made his appearance in front of an Outagamie County court commissioner Monday afternoon. A $75,000 cash bond was set.

Clark faces several charges, including felonies, for burglary and trying to escape police custody and trying to steal two rifles.

It’s how police say he got inside that surprises them.

Police say Clark, wearing a mask, gloves and white full body suit climbed on top of a Dumpster to scale the building, then broke a window on the store’s roof and used a ladder to climb down right next to the firearms section.

That triggered an alarm at 12:05 Saturday morning.

Grand Chute and Appleton police and Outagamie County deputies got to the store, searched the building, and only when reviewing surveillance video learned that Clark was still inside.

They found him, arrested him, then had to chase him down after he ran off in handcuffs.

Police found three bags inside the store. One contained 15 boxes of ammunition for the two rifles found in another bag. In the third bag was a propane blowtorch and tank.

” I really can’t think of another burglary that we’ve had that would be comparable to this in the sense of the extent of what the suspect went to to get in to the building. Typically it’s just, ‘I’m going to smash a car into something’ or ‘I’m going to pry a lock.’ That’s typically how they go,” Lt. Randy Reifsteck, Grand Chute Police Department, said.

Police say Clark is surveillance video taking two rifles out of their cases. Officers say it’s a relief to have prevented these guns from ending up on the streets.

Clark is facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges.

In the meantime, if he gets out on bail, he’s not allowed to have precision weapons or any contact with the Fox River Mall.

He’ll be back in court next month.