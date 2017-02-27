New Brown County program helps inmates transition back into the community

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — In its first year, Brown County leaders say their new efforts to help inmates with mental health or alcohol and drug issues transition back into the community is working.

Until last March, Neko Elizondo never worked in a jail.

She now spends most of her time inside these walls, helping inmates who are about to leave them.

“They’re pretty open to talking to me, letting me know their history, how they came to be where they’re at. And they let me know once they’re released what it is that they’re going to need,” says Elizondo.

As the Brown County Jail Outreach Worker, Elizondo helps inmates with mental health or alcohol and drug concerns re-enter a community where they often don’t have a job, home or support of family and friends.

“They’re being released to nothing, with nothing,” she says.

In many cases, there’s a need for the basics.

“Whether it’s clothes, personal care items, whether they’re going to be homeless. The homeless rate is pretty high for those that I meet with,” says Elizondo.

When inmates ask for her help, she connects them with homeless shelters, resources for employment or health insurance, and just as important, doctor’s appointments, so they can have their prescriptions filled.

“I think that’s when a lot of them fall away because they don’t have something in place, so I try to prevent that by making sure those appointments are scheduled,” she says.

When the Brown County Board approved $1.15 million in funding for a multi-prong mental health initiative, this was a big gap they were trying to fill.

They hoped if inmates were helped during their transition out, it would keep them from committing crimes and ending up back in the jail.

While it’s still early in this program, Elizondo is optimistic at the results so far.

Of the 200 inmates she helped last year, just four have returned to the jail.

“I think anyone that doesn’t come back through is great, and that’s the goal, to make sure they don’t,” she adds.