NOAA scientists to document ice during Coast Guard operations

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The U.S. Coast Guard will conduct ice breaking on the bay of Green Bay Monday, and they’ll have some important guests on board.

Scientists from NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory will be aboard the cutter, working to document ice thickness and formations.

The scientists will sample in areas used for recreation.

NOAA is teaching its satellites to read ice formations, and developing an algorithm that reads ice for coverage, thickness, and by type.

The samplings will help scientists validate the satellite’s readings.

The cutter will leave Sturgeon Bay at about 8 a.m. and it is expected to be out for five hours.

The U.S. Coast Guard says crews will do everything possible to minimize the wake. They urge recreational users to use caution and stay away from shipping channels and the track lines. The ice conditions are deteriorating because of the above average temperatures, rain, and fog.

 

