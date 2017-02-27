Oshkosh Police seek suspect in two crimes

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police are looking for a man suspected in two crimes.

The department has released video showing a suspect smashing a glass door at the Eastside Ultimart on 811 Merritt Ave.

The crime happened at about 4:17 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2017. The suspect grabbed some items from the store and ran off.

Police believe the suspect in that surveillance video is connected to a Feb. 16 theft the Midnite Club, 7 Bay Street.

The suspect stole money from the club at about 8:30 p.m.

If you are able to identify the man, contact Detective Brett Robertson at 920-236-5723.

Crimestoppers accepts anonymous tips at (920)231-8477; by texting IGOTYA and your tip to 274637; and online at http://www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

 

