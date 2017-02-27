State accuses Amberg propane company of violating consumer protection laws

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The State of Wisconsin has filed a Civil Forfeiture complaint against Customers Gas Service of Amberg, alleging violations of Wisconsin consumer protection laws.

The case filed Dec. 22, 2016, seeks to obtain forfeitures, restitution, costs, and injunctive relief from Customers Gas for the alleged violations during the “polar vortex” propane shortage that happened several years ago.

“During the polar vortex winter of 2013-2014, Customers Gas Service of Amberg, LLC (Customers Gas) responded to the propane shortage by unfairly charging propane consumers above their contracted price and falsely misrepresenting that it would supply consumers with their propane needs,” reads the complaint. “Even when it did supply some propane to consumers, Customers Gas failed to deliver the contracted amount of propane to consumers, forcing them to endanger their homes.”

The company started selling propane to people in Marinette County in 2000, using “Pre-Buy”, “Budget”, and “Routed/Schedule Delivery” contracts.

Contracts for Pre-Buy and Budget options gave consumers a set amount of propane at a secured price.

The complaint filed by the state alleges that in the beginning of 2013, the company failed to deliver propane to consumers under those two types of contracts.

Due to a propane shortage during the harsh winter, Customers Gas delivered limited amounts of propane to those customers whose tanks were less than 20 percent full.

Some customers rationed, lowering their thermostat settings during subzero temperatures.

The complaint alleges that Customers Gas also charged excessive delivery fees outside the contract. It also alleges customers with frozen pipes were told they could pay for electric heaters in addition to the contracted price for propane.

The company demanded written requests for refunds, but only “refunded a few of the written requests that consumers sent to Customers Gas,” reads the complaint.

The complaint goes on to allege that the owners of the company used the Customers Gas credit card to finance a trip to Pine Mountain Sport park, and used Customers Gas funds to pay off a personal credit card account.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says a judgment in this case can include a lien against real estate and garnishment of property.

The defendants were given 20 days to answer the complaint. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the agency has been unable to reach the owners of Customers Gas. The agency says the company is out of business and has no assets.

Click here to read the full complaint filed by the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office.