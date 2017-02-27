Teen charged with terror threats, sexual assault gets trial date

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An Oshkosh teenager accused of making terrorist threats and sexual assault will face trial for both cases in two months.

Bird, 17, is accused with Andrew Monroe and a 15-year-old boy of phoning in threats against Oshkosh high schools to 911 dispatchers, in hopes of canceling school. Classes at Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West were both canceled for a day as a precaution.

Unrelated to that crime, police also say Bird admitted having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl more than once last year. He’s charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to court records, the trial for the sexual assault and terrorist threat charges will start on April 30.