Tip of suspicious vehicle leads to stolen handgun

By Published:
Fox Crossing police badge
(Via Twitter)

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Three people from Milwaukee are being held in the Winnebago County Jail on charges stemming from a citizen’s tip.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, an employee of a business called Fox Crossing police about a suspicious car in the parking lot.

An officer spoke with a man and two women in the car. They said they were checking on another car that had broken down.

The officer checked their ID’s and found two of them had given him fake names.

A police dog searched the car and found marijuana and a loaded handgun under the front seat. A records check showed the gun was stolen out of Milwaukee.

Investigators are working to determine what connection the three have to the area.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s