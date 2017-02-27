Tip of suspicious vehicle leads to stolen handgun

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Three people from Milwaukee are being held in the Winnebago County Jail on charges stemming from a citizen’s tip.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, an employee of a business called Fox Crossing police about a suspicious car in the parking lot.

An officer spoke with a man and two women in the car. They said they were checking on another car that had broken down.

The officer checked their ID’s and found two of them had given him fake names.

A police dog searched the car and found marijuana and a loaded handgun under the front seat. A records check showed the gun was stolen out of Milwaukee.

Investigators are working to determine what connection the three have to the area.