Titletown Brewing needs votes to keep its national brew pub crown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Titletown Brewing Company is defending its title as the best brewpub in the nation.

Last year, the Green Bay brewery beat 20 other restaurants for the top spot on the USA Today list, and it was nominated again this year.

The 20 brewpubs competing for votes were selected by a panel of beer experts, and to qualify they have to serve their own house beers.

You can vote for your favorite once a day at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-brewpub-2017/

Voting continues until March 13. The winner will be announced March 17.