Two gunshot victims found dead in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found with gunshot wounds Monday morning.

The Winnebago County Circuit Court requested the Sheriff’s Office conduct a welfare check on a person who failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Deputies arrived at a home on State Highway 91 to find two people, including the one who missed the court appearance, dead of gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public is not in danger.

The incident remains under investigation. No names have been released.

The Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide additional details.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public. Anonymous tips can be placed with Crimestoppers by calling (920) 231-8477 or texting “IGOTYA” and your tip to 274637.