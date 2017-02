LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Village of Little Chute is asking for your votes in a national contest.

The village is in the final four in a competition for best city hall.

The competition started with 64 finalists. Little Chute is up against the city hall of Vancouver, Washington, which is about 16 times bigger. At the time of this writing, Little Chute was almost 300 votes ahead.

Voting ends March 3 at http://elgl.org/2017/02/25/vancouver-wa-vs-little-chute-wi/