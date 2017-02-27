Wisconsin’s Justin Hurwitz wins Oscars for “La La Land”

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s Justin Hurwitz took home two trophies at the 89th Academy Awards.

Hurwitz won the Oscar for Best Original Score for “La La Land” and Best Song “City of Stars” from “La La Land.” He shares the best song trophy with lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

WISN reports Hurwitz is a graduate of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. Glendale is north of Milwaukee.

Another Oscar-winning film with Wisconsin ties is “Zootopia”, winner of Best Animated Feature. One of the writers of that movie is Phil Johnston, a Neenah native, helped write the screenplay for the animated hit.

Johnston, a UW-Madison grad, also co-wrote the screenplay for the Disney hit “Wreck-It Ralph”.

Johnston graduated from Neenah High School in 1990.

