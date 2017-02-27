Wrightstown survives against Southern Door; Freedom, Kewaunee win regional titles

(WBAY) — A number of WIAA regional final girl’s basketball games were moved to Monday night due to weather over the weekend. To view the highlights for the (5) Southern Door at (1) Wrightstown, (5) Fox Valley Lutheran at (1) Freedom, (3) Kewaunee at (2) Valders and (6) Stevens Point at (2) Appleton West click the video.

Wrightstown 59, Southern Door 53

The #1 seeded Wrightstown girls let a 19-point lead with just over 14 minutes to play against #5 Southern Door slip when they started to stall. Southern Door erased the double-digit deficit and tied the game with a three pointer by Megan Pavlik with 4:58 to play in the second half. Wrightstown’s Kailee Van Zeeland hit a 3-pointer to break a 50-50 tie and then the Tigers hit its free throws down the stretch to win 59-53 to claim a Division 3 regional title. #1 Wrightstown will play #3 Kewaunee on Thursday, March 2 (7 PM) at Manitowoc Lincoln High School.

Freedom 51, Fox Valley Lutheran 39

Number 1 seed Freedom defeated #5 seed Fox Valley Lutheran Monday night at Freedom High School to claim a regional title. Freedom’s Makenna Haase led the Irish with 18 points. FVL’s Jenna Bruss led the Foxes with 15 points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Division 1

Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42

Division 2

Hortonville 56, Merrill 53

New London 53, Lakeland 44

Division 3

Amherst 60, Xavier 47

Bloomer 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47

Columbus 57, North Fond du Lac 43

Elk Mound 43, Westby 23

Freedom 51, Fox Valley Lutheran 39

Kewaunee 53, Valders 41

Platteville 60, Richland Center 44

Wisconsin Dells 53, Wautoma 35

Wrightstown 59, Southern Door 53

Division 4

Aquinas 83, Pardeeville 30

Cameron 61, Colby 58

Colfax 64, Regis 49

Darlington 54, Wisconsin Heights 47

Durand 63, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Melrose-Mindoro 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Neillsville 51, Marathon 39

Shiocton 58, Reedsville 42

St. Croix Falls 57, Grantsburg 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Stratford 33

Division 5

Bangor 74, Augusta 25

Clayton 53, Prentice 50

Elcho 63, Three Lakes 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60, Wausaukee 52

Hillsboro 57, Blair-Taylor 35

Riverdale 55, Seneca 36

Tri-County 54, Wild Rose 52