Wrightstown survives against Southern Door; Freedom, Kewaunee win regional titles

(WBAY) — A number of WIAA regional final girl’s basketball games were moved to Monday night due to weather over the weekend. To view the highlights for the (5) Southern Door at (1) Wrightstown, (5) Fox Valley Lutheran at (1) Freedom, (3) Kewaunee at (2) Valders and (6) Stevens Point at (2) Appleton West click the video.
Wrightstown 59, Southern Door 53
The #1 seeded Wrightstown girls let a 19-point lead with just over 14 minutes to play against #5 Southern Door slip when they started to stall. Southern Door erased the double-digit deficit and tied the game with a three pointer by Megan Pavlik with 4:58 to play in the second half. Wrightstown’s Kailee Van Zeeland hit a 3-pointer to break a 50-50 tie and then the Tigers hit its free throws down the stretch to win 59-53 to claim a Division 3 regional title. #1 Wrightstown will play #3 Kewaunee on Thursday, March 2 (7 PM) at Manitowoc Lincoln High School.
Freedom 51, Fox Valley Lutheran 39
Number 1 seed Freedom defeated #5 seed Fox Valley Lutheran Monday night at Freedom High School to claim a regional title. Freedom’s Makenna Haase led the Irish with 18 points. FVL’s Jenna Bruss led the Foxes with 15 points in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Division 1
Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42
Division 2
Hortonville 56, Merrill 53
New London 53, Lakeland 44
Division 3
Amherst 60, Xavier 47
Bloomer 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47
Columbus 57, North Fond du Lac 43
Elk Mound 43, Westby 23
Freedom 51, Fox Valley Lutheran 39
Kewaunee 53, Valders 41
Platteville 60, Richland Center 44
Wisconsin Dells 53, Wautoma 35
Wrightstown 59, Southern Door 53
Division 4
Aquinas 83, Pardeeville 30
Cameron 61, Colby 58
Colfax 64, Regis 49
Darlington 54, Wisconsin Heights 47
Durand 63, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Melrose-Mindoro 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Neillsville 51, Marathon 39
Shiocton 58, Reedsville 42
St. Croix Falls 57, Grantsburg 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Stratford 33
Division 5
Bangor 74, Augusta 25
Clayton 53, Prentice 50
Elcho 63, Three Lakes 54
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60, Wausaukee 52
Hillsboro 57, Blair-Taylor 35
Riverdale 55, Seneca 36
Tri-County 54, Wild Rose 52