You can submit a business proposal to replace the Brown County Arena

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Brown County Board of Supervisors is taking action on the aging Brown Bounty Arena and ShopKo Hall, Located next to the Resch Center across from Lambeau Field at the corner of Oneida Street and Lombardi Avenue.

At their Monday night meeting, supervisors announced their plan to take business pitches from the public see if anyone has a winning idea for a project that could thrive on the busy neighborhood.

Right now is a study is underway to find out what would work best on this corner. Supervisors are looking at another expo center with more floor space as “the most obvious fit,” but as of right now, they’re not ruling anything out.

Bernie Erickson, Brown County Supervisor told Action 2 News ahead of the meeting, “Maybe there’s a better fit. And if we can put a request for information out, some developers will come in and say, ‘Hey, I can put this here.'”

The first pitch they’ll hear is from someone who has been seeking the perfect place for a multi-use BMX sports complex. Nicole Vonholzen runs Green Bay BMX, and told Action 2 News, “to be able to put both the skate park and the BMX facility under one roof to bring in tourists, to have a bigger facility for parkour and just alternative sports,” is the goal.

Vanholzen’s plan is to partner her BMX organization with the Green Bay Action Sports Organization, a non-profit whose rented warehouse isn’t big enough to host large BMX events.

The sports arena is just one of many ideas that have been tossed around. Supervisors say they want something that has places to park, fits in with the Stadium District and makes money.

“That location is probably one of the finest locations in the area. Corner of Lombardi and Oneida street? I mean, my gosh. That’s just a money maker if you put the right thing there,” said Erickson.

Anyone who wants to submit their business plan to the county will have 90 days to do it starting Monday night — click here.