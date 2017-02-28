Attorneys contest competency report for Suamico double murder suspect

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Attorneys for a Brown County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother are contesting a doctor’s competency report.

Jacob Cayer, 26, appeared in a Brown County court room Tuesday with his attorneys.

Cayer’s lawyers are contesting the findings of a doctor’s report that Cayer is competent to stand trial. Cayer is currently under care at the Mendota Mental Health facility. Last year, a Brown County judge ordered Cayer to take his medication after he was found not competent to stand trial.

Cayer’s attorneys say they want to further investigate the state doctor’s report. The defense says it has a doctor who has yet to meet with Cayer. A judge agreed to give the defense 30 days and scheduled a court hearing for March 30.

Prosecutors say Cayer fatally stabbed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun Teague, at the Teagues’ home on June 7, 2016. Sabrina’s boyfriend was wounded but hit Cayer with a shovel and was able to get away to call 911.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Cayer’s $5 million bond to continue.

A judge ordered both doctors to appear at Cayer’s next hearing.