Boys basketball regional sectionals: February 28

Scores are listed by division and sectional, then alphabetically by winner.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Sectional 2
Green Bay East 54, Hartford Union 46
Green Bay Preble 53, Waukesha South 52
Division 1 Sectional 3
Kenosha Tremper 63, Badger 53
Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Parker 61
Division 1 Sectional 4
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 79, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 71
West Allis Nathan Hale 59, Milwaukee King 55
Division 2 Sectional 1
Antigo 82, New London 51
Holmen 74, New Richmond 54
Hortonville 76, Waupaca 34
Mosinee 59, Shawano Comm. 53
River Falls 60, Menomonie 51
Sparta 73, Ashland 36
Division 2 Sectional 2
Ashwaubenon 71, Green Bay West 22
Grafton 63, Milwaukee Madison 42
Green Bay Southwest 75, Menasha 59
Plymouth 67, Kewaskum 43
Seymour 78, Marinette 77
Slinger 48, West Bend East 47
West Bend West 65, Port Washington 51
Division 2 Sectional 3
Delavan-Darien 64, Milton 50
Monroe 54, Oregon 42
Portage 64, Reedsburg Area 55
Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 60
Waterford 59, Jefferson 41
Wilmot Union 48, Fort Atkinson 47
Division 2 Sectional 4
Greendale 85, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 87, Messmer 65
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 70, Cudahy 57
Milwaukee Lutheran 88, Whitefish Bay 76
Milwaukee North 78, Shorewood 63
New Berlin West 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 65
Waukesha North 70, South Milwaukee 53
Wauwatosa East 96, Milwaukee Arts 40
Division 3 Sectional 1
Amery 58, Somerset 47
Arcadia 87, Viroqua 59
Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Black River Falls 64, West Salem 55
Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45
Division 3 Sectional 2
Clintonville 76, Northland Pines 45
Denmark 72, Kiel 60
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Tomahawk 63
Oconto 79, Oconto Falls 43
Sheboygan Falls 78, Cedar Grove-Belgium 72
Southern Door 80, Kewaunee 53
Sturgeon Bay 69, Chilton 45
Two Rivers 57, Oostburg 41
Wrightstown 62, Brillion 52
Division 3 Sectional 3
East Troy 72, Big Foot 45
Edgerton 78, Clinton 60
Edgewood 69, Brodhead 51
Lakeside Lutheran 86, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58
Lodi 75, Wautoma 38
Richland Center 75, River Valley 62
Turner 60, Palmyra-Eagle 46
Westfield Area 68, Nekoosa 55
Whitewater 56, Marshall 54
Division 3 Sectional 4
Berlin 90, Saint Lawrence Seminary 57
Brookfield Academy 95, Milwaukee Carmen 66
Columbus 86, North Fond du Lac 56
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 107, Kenosha Reuther 31
Lomira 62, Omro 58
Obama SCTE 102, Milwaukee School of Languages 47
Saint Thomas More 67, Saint Francis 34
University School of Milwaukee 102, Tenor/Veritas 14
Watertown Luther Prep 54, Mayville 47
Winneconne 80, Poynette 64
Division 4 Sectional 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 66, Abbotsford 44
Cumberland 72, Ladysmith 65
Elmwood/Plum City 78, Boyceville 61
Fall Creek 57, Cadott 54
Glenwood City 86, Colfax 69
Grantsburg 77, Athens 49
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Mondovi 63
St. Croix Falls 57, Colby 43
Washburn 79, Chequamegon 71
Division 4 Sectional 2
Auburndale 84, Crandon 40
Gibraltar 63, Reedsville 56
Laona-Wabeno 56, Bonduel 47
Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 68
Neillsville 81, Coleman 63
Pacelli 69, Manawa 43
St. Mary Catholic 49, Mishicot 39
Stratford 57, Spencer 31
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Menominee Indian 62
Division 4 Sectional 3
Aquinas 66, Coulee Region Christian 40
Belleville 71, Cuba City 56
Cambridge 67, Lancaster 54
Iowa-Grant 61, Parkview 36
Luther 83, Montello 34
Melrose-Mindoro 66, Boscobel 54
Whitehall 76, Brookwood 71
Wisconsin Heights 69, Waterloo 50
Division 4 Sectional 4
Howards Grove 65, Princeton/Green Lake 30
Kohler 69, Dodgeland 47
Lake Country Lutheran 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 63
Lourdes Academy 59, Horicon 57
Markesan 63, Wayland Academy 56
Racine Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 48
Shoreland Lutheran 50, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, Random Lake 55
Division 5 Sectional 1
Clear Lake 72, Clayton 24
Cornell 57, Gilman 44
Drummond 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Frederic 60, Siren 45
Luck 78, Shell Lake 27
McDonell Central 84, New Auburn 29
Mellen 81, Butternut 72
Mercer 48, Hurley 37
Owen-Withee 72, Flambeau 44
Prentice 62, Bruce 20
Rib Lake 75, Lake Holcombe 52
Solon Springs 74, Winter 33
South Shore 67, Bayfield 39
Thorp 63, Birchwood 43
Turtle Lake 66, Prairie Farm 61
Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT
Division 5 Sectional 2
Almond-Bancroft 92, Northland Lutheran 50
Assumption 68, Marion 35
Columbus Catholic 77, Bowler 25
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 89, Goodman/Pembine 48
Gresham Community 76, Three Lakes 34
Lena 85, Sevastopol 61
Loyal 63, Tigerton 30
Niagara 56, Elcho 30
Oneida Nation 83, White Lake 45
Phelps 63, Wausaukee 52
Pittsville 41, Newman Catholic 28
Port Edwards 67, Tri-County 23
Rosholt 60, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 44
Saint Thomas Aquinas 78, Florence 74
Suring 71, Gillett 44
Wild Rose 77, Greenwood 67
Division 5 Sectional 3
Augusta 92, Granton 47
Bangor 80, Weston 33
Benton 58, De Soto 54
Blair-Taylor 77, Hillsboro 50
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Independence 56
Eleva-Strum 78, Gilmanton 59
Highland 75, Cassville 34
Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 50
Lincoln 78, Wonewoc-Center 63
North Crawford 52, Kickapoo 42
Pepin/Alma 76, Cashton 51
Potosi 93, La Farge 63
River Ridge 64, Southwestern 53
Royall 79, New Lisbon 52
Seneca 90, Belmont 26
Shullsburg 72, Riverdale 22
Division 5 Sectional 4
Barneveld 87, Johnson Creek 27
Black Hawk 70, Madison Country Day 30
Cambria-Friesland 73, Monticello 34
Catholic Central 71, Faith Christian 47
Fall River 48, Argyle 35
Heritage Christian 79, Salam School 68
Hilbert 80, University Lake/Trinity 14
Juda 68, Albany 47
Living Word Lutheran 69, Hustisford 66
Milwaukee Academy of Science 71, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37
Pecatonica 83, Central Wisconsin Christian 47
Randolph 55, Oakfield 33
Rio 63, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 35
Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Williams Bay 45
Sheboygan County Christian 80, Stockbridge 33
Valley Christian 74, Eastbrook Academy 43