Boys basketball regional sectionals: February 28

Scores are listed by division and sectional, then alphabetically by winner.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Sectional 2

Green Bay East 54, Hartford Union 46

Green Bay Preble 53, Waukesha South 52

Division 1 Sectional 3

Kenosha Tremper 63, Badger 53

Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Parker 61

Division 1 Sectional 4

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 79, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 71

West Allis Nathan Hale 59, Milwaukee King 55

Division 2 Sectional 1

Antigo 82, New London 51

Holmen 74, New Richmond 54

Hortonville 76, Waupaca 34

Mosinee 59, Shawano Comm. 53

River Falls 60, Menomonie 51

Sparta 73, Ashland 36

Division 2 Sectional 2

Ashwaubenon 71, Green Bay West 22

Grafton 63, Milwaukee Madison 42

Green Bay Southwest 75, Menasha 59

Plymouth 67, Kewaskum 43

Seymour 78, Marinette 77

Slinger 48, West Bend East 47

West Bend West 65, Port Washington 51

Division 2 Sectional 3

Delavan-Darien 64, Milton 50

Monroe 54, Oregon 42

Portage 64, Reedsburg Area 55

Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 60

Waterford 59, Jefferson 41

Wilmot Union 48, Fort Atkinson 47

Division 2 Sectional 4

Greendale 85, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 87, Messmer 65

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 70, Cudahy 57

Milwaukee Lutheran 88, Whitefish Bay 76

Milwaukee North 78, Shorewood 63

New Berlin West 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 65

Waukesha North 70, South Milwaukee 53

Wauwatosa East 96, Milwaukee Arts 40

Division 3 Sectional 1

Amery 58, Somerset 47

Arcadia 87, Viroqua 59

Barron 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Black River Falls 64, West Salem 55

Ellsworth 57, Spooner 45

Division 3 Sectional 2

Clintonville 76, Northland Pines 45

Denmark 72, Kiel 60

Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Tomahawk 63

Oconto 79, Oconto Falls 43

Sheboygan Falls 78, Cedar Grove-Belgium 72

Southern Door 80, Kewaunee 53

Sturgeon Bay 69, Chilton 45

Two Rivers 57, Oostburg 41

Wrightstown 62, Brillion 52

Division 3 Sectional 3

East Troy 72, Big Foot 45

Edgerton 78, Clinton 60

Edgewood 69, Brodhead 51

Lakeside Lutheran 86, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58

Lodi 75, Wautoma 38

Richland Center 75, River Valley 62

Turner 60, Palmyra-Eagle 46

Westfield Area 68, Nekoosa 55

Whitewater 56, Marshall 54

Division 3 Sectional 4

Berlin 90, Saint Lawrence Seminary 57

Brookfield Academy 95, Milwaukee Carmen 66

Columbus 86, North Fond du Lac 56

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 107, Kenosha Reuther 31

Lomira 62, Omro 58

Obama SCTE 102, Milwaukee School of Languages 47

Saint Thomas More 67, Saint Francis 34

University School of Milwaukee 102, Tenor/Veritas 14

Watertown Luther Prep 54, Mayville 47

Winneconne 80, Poynette 64

Division 4 Sectional 1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 66, Abbotsford 44

Cumberland 72, Ladysmith 65

Elmwood/Plum City 78, Boyceville 61

Fall Creek 57, Cadott 54

Glenwood City 86, Colfax 69

Grantsburg 77, Athens 49

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Mondovi 63

St. Croix Falls 57, Colby 43

Washburn 79, Chequamegon 71

Division 4 Sectional 2

Auburndale 84, Crandon 40

Gibraltar 63, Reedsville 56

Laona-Wabeno 56, Bonduel 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 68

Neillsville 81, Coleman 63

Pacelli 69, Manawa 43

St. Mary Catholic 49, Mishicot 39

Stratford 57, Spencer 31

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Menominee Indian 62

Division 4 Sectional 3

Aquinas 66, Coulee Region Christian 40

Belleville 71, Cuba City 56

Cambridge 67, Lancaster 54

Iowa-Grant 61, Parkview 36

Luther 83, Montello 34

Melrose-Mindoro 66, Boscobel 54

Whitehall 76, Brookwood 71

Wisconsin Heights 69, Waterloo 50

Division 4 Sectional 4

Howards Grove 65, Princeton/Green Lake 30

Kohler 69, Dodgeland 47

Lake Country Lutheran 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 63

Lourdes Academy 59, Horicon 57

Markesan 63, Wayland Academy 56

Racine Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 48

Shoreland Lutheran 50, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, Random Lake 55

Division 5 Sectional 1

Clear Lake 72, Clayton 24

Cornell 57, Gilman 44

Drummond 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Frederic 60, Siren 45

Luck 78, Shell Lake 27

McDonell Central 84, New Auburn 29

Mellen 81, Butternut 72

Mercer 48, Hurley 37

Owen-Withee 72, Flambeau 44

Prentice 62, Bruce 20

Rib Lake 75, Lake Holcombe 52

Solon Springs 74, Winter 33

South Shore 67, Bayfield 39

Thorp 63, Birchwood 43

Turtle Lake 66, Prairie Farm 61

Webster 58, Northwood 54, OT

Division 5 Sectional 2

Almond-Bancroft 92, Northland Lutheran 50

Assumption 68, Marion 35

Columbus Catholic 77, Bowler 25

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 89, Goodman/Pembine 48

Gresham Community 76, Three Lakes 34

Lena 85, Sevastopol 61

Loyal 63, Tigerton 30

Niagara 56, Elcho 30

Oneida Nation 83, White Lake 45

Phelps 63, Wausaukee 52

Pittsville 41, Newman Catholic 28

Port Edwards 67, Tri-County 23

Rosholt 60, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 44

Saint Thomas Aquinas 78, Florence 74

Suring 71, Gillett 44

Wild Rose 77, Greenwood 67

Division 5 Sectional 3

Augusta 92, Granton 47

Bangor 80, Weston 33

Benton 58, De Soto 54

Blair-Taylor 77, Hillsboro 50

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Independence 56

Eleva-Strum 78, Gilmanton 59

Highland 75, Cassville 34

Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 50

Lincoln 78, Wonewoc-Center 63

North Crawford 52, Kickapoo 42

Pepin/Alma 76, Cashton 51

Potosi 93, La Farge 63

River Ridge 64, Southwestern 53

Royall 79, New Lisbon 52

Seneca 90, Belmont 26

Shullsburg 72, Riverdale 22

Division 5 Sectional 4

Barneveld 87, Johnson Creek 27

Black Hawk 70, Madison Country Day 30

Cambria-Friesland 73, Monticello 34

Catholic Central 71, Faith Christian 47

Fall River 48, Argyle 35

Heritage Christian 79, Salam School 68

Hilbert 80, University Lake/Trinity 14

Juda 68, Albany 47

Living Word Lutheran 69, Hustisford 66

Milwaukee Academy of Science 71, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37

Pecatonica 83, Central Wisconsin Christian 47

Randolph 55, Oakfield 33

Rio 63, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 35

Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Williams Bay 45

Sheboygan County Christian 80, Stockbridge 33

Valley Christian 74, Eastbrook Academy 43

