Former Larsen Green site has a new identity as The Rail Yard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The former Larsen Green site in downtown Green Bay is seeing some new life. The owner is trying to give it a new identity, calling it The Rail Yard.

The Rail Yard consists of the majority of the old canning buildings including the Cannery Restaurant, Titletown Brewing, and the once run-down building to its north.

That run-down building has been rehabbed and will now be a multi-use building with a variety of tenants.

“So probably for the last 15-20 years this area has been known as Larsen Green, and for the last few years we’ve been trying to come up with a name that could identify the entire district and build on the history,” said Jim Kratowicz, Chief Operating Officer at Titletown Brewing.

Kratowicz said he hopes everyone can get into the habit of calling the area “ The Rail Yard.”

“Even if people shorten if up and call it ‘The Yard’ it kind of has a double meaning. When you’re a kid where do you go out and play, you go out and play in the yard,” said Kratowicz.

Kratowicz said in a few weeks some of his tenants will start moving in.

“It’s a multi-use tenant based, we have an ad agency, we have a technology company, we have fuel tax software business, there’s going to be a technology accelerator coming into the building which we’re going to announce in a few weeks,” said Kratowicz.

One of those tenants will be Khrome, an ad agency.

“I grew up here and I saw this street when it was nothing but bars and it was really kind of run down,” said Jim Rivett, President of Khrome.

The building will eventually have a workout facility and a big goal is to keep the history of the building alive.