Kraker Named Horizon League POY, 3 Others Earn Honors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The Green Bay women’s basketball team saw four players receive recognition on Tuesday afternoon as the Horizon League released its postseason awards. Mehryn Kraker was named the Horizon League Player of the Year, while Jessica Lindstrom, Jen Wellnitz and Caitlyn Hibner were also tabbed to the all-league teams.

Kraker now adds another bullet-point to an already remarkable career resume, becoming the first player to receive the league’s most prestigious award since Julie Wojta in the 2011-12 season. Kraker is the ninth player is program history to earn Horizon League Player of the Year. This is the third postseason honor of Kraker’s career, as she was named to All-Horizon League Second team in each of the two previous seasons.

Kraker has certainly made quite the impact on the Green Bay women’s basketball program since arriving here in 2012-13, with the current season being no exception. She shattered the all-time three-point record, becoming the only player in the 44-year history of the program to surpass 200 three-pointers made. Kraker has also been climbing the all-time scoring ladder all season, currently ranking fifth with 1,612 career points. She enters the Horizon League Tournament having scored 522 points this season, which ranks eighth on Green Bay single-season scoring list. Kraker also finished in the top five in the league in points-per-game (2nd), field-goal percentage (3rd), three-pointers made (T-2nd), as well as top 10 in assists (8th) and three-point field-goal percentage (7th).

Lindstrom found herself in familiar territory after being name to the All-Horizon League defensive team a season ago but now adds an all-league second team accolade to her list of accomplishments. Lindstrom tallied a team-high 12 double-doubles this season and led the team with 8.9 RBG while finishing second on the squad in scoring at 13.2 PPG. Lindstrom finished fourth in the Horizon League in rebounding this season.

Wellnitz made her first appearance on the postseason awards list, earning a spot on the all-defensive team after being a spark for the defense and stepping up in the biggest of moments all season long. In addition to leading our team in assists-per-game, she led the team in steals with 43 during league play to finish second in league play with 2.5 per game.

Hibner provided the Phoenix with support off the bench in her first year with the team, finishing fifth on the team in scoring with a 4.7 PPG average. She was also one of the more reliable players on the boards, finishing second on the team with 3.4 RPG. Hibner is the first player from Green Bay to make an appearance on the league’s all-freshman team since Tesha Buck accomplished the same feat in 2013-14.

Green Bay clinched its 19th-consecutive conference championship this season, finishing the league slate with a 15-3 record to tie Wright State for a share of the regular-season championship.

Entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed, Green Bay opens the 2017 Little Caesars’ Horizon League Championship on Saturday (Mar. 4), playing host to the winner of the Youngstown State/Valparaiso matchup. Green Bay’s game on Saturday will tipoff at 10:30 a.m. (CT) at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Mich.

First Team All-League

Chelsea Welch, Wright State

Mehryn Kraker, Green Bay

Rosanna Reynolds, Detroit Mercy

Ashanti Abshaw, Cleveland State

Hannah Little, Oakland

Second Team All-League

Dani Franklin, Valparaiso

Khayla Livingston, Cleveland State

Jessica Lindstrom, Green Bay

Steph Kostowicz, Milwaukee

Brianne Cohen, Detroit Mercy

All-Freshman Team

Mary Dunn, Youngstown State

Jade Ely, Cleveland State

Anja Marinkovic, Detroit Mercy

Lizzie Odegard, Milwaukee

Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Little, Oakland

Jen Wellnitz, Green Bay

Jessica Lindstrom, Green Bay

Amber Lindfors, Valparaiso

Rebecca Lyttle, Northern Kentucky



Player of the Year- Mehryn Kraker, Green Bay

Coach of the Year– Katrina Merriweather, Wright State

Freshman of the Year– Mary Dunn, Youngstown State

Defensive Player of the Year– Hannah Little, Oakland

Sixth Player of the Year– Taylor Jones, Oakland