Lacy: Packers have been “very vocal” about wanting me back

Packers running back Eddie Lacy went on ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s podcast, “Know Them From Adam” Tuesday and said, “Talking to my agent, the Packers have been very vocal about having me back there.” Lacy is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 9 and continues to rehab from ankle surgery.

Lacy appeared in only five games last season but averaged 5.1 yards per carry before injuring his ankle in the Oct. 9 game against the Giants. He tried to play the following week against the Cowboys, rushing for 65 yards on a season-high 17 carries but could not finish the game.

“I messed up my deltoid and widened the bone on my ankle, so I had to get two screws, two wires and a plate to fix it because I messed up my deltoid ligament,” Lacy said. “That’s the longest thing to heal.” That particular procedure according to Lacy takes 4 to 6 months to heal and Lacy is in month four of his rehab.

He said his hope is to be able to run in “two and a half to three weeks” which would be after the free agency period begins next Thursday. He recently posted a video on his twitter rehabbing in a pool at the University of Alabama.