A day to indulge: Paczki Day a big draw in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s the day people drop their diets and give in to the glorious creation known as the paczki.

Paczki Day is a tradition in Northeast Wisconsin, Michigan, and other places with a lot of Polish heritage. On Fat Tuesday, bakeries serve up thousands of the delicious pastries made with butter, sugar, and eggs. They are filled with jams, custards, or cremes and rolled in sugar.

For some Christians, Paczki Day is a symbolic day to indulge before the Lenten season.

Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pualski has been serving up the decadent treats for more than 85 years. People travel from all over Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois to get paczkis at Smurawa’s. The bakery offers 19 different flavors.

A line of people had formed at the bakery early Tuesday morning. Last year, Smurawa’s sold a staggering 300,000 paczkis.

The bakery will be open until 8 p.m.

In case you’re wondering, paczkis can range from 500 to 1,000 calories, according to the website ahealthiermichigan.org.

The website says that’s equal to 4-5 tacos from Taco Bell; 5 cans of Coke; or 3 pizza slices.

But who’s counting on Paczki Day?