Local Hospitals Seeing Record Number of Flu Patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Doctors say a record number of people are ending up in the emergency room with the flu right now.

It’s significantly worse than this time last year and northeast Wisconsin isn’t even the part of the state that has been hit the worst, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Over the last couple of weeks a lot of increase in flu activity,” said Dr. Rachael Vanden Langenberg, a family medicine physician with Bellin.

“We’re seeing a peak in flu cases right now,” Molly Uvaas, a Prevea urgent care physician assistant, said.

The number of people coming into urgent care center with flu-like symptoms, like fever, cough and shortness of breath, is staggering.

“We have seen over 400 cases of influenza whereas at this time last year it was just over 40,” Uvaas said.

While many patients who have flu-like symptoms are going to places like urgent care centers, some have symptoms so severe that they’re being sent to local hospitals.

“We have had an increase in our hospitalized patients over the last couple of weeks,” Dr. Vanden Langenberg said.

So far, HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s have seen 285 cases of the flu, with all but 69 of them admitted between January 31 and Februay 28.

Last year at this time, those hospitals had seen 35 cases of the flu.

“I’m seeing influenza symptoms in the young and the elderly population as well as everyone else in between,” Uvaas said.

It’s a similar story at Bellin Hospital, where 135 people have been admitted with the flu — three times as many as the same time last year.

Health officials say it is not too late to get a flu shot because flu season can go until April.

“It does take about two to three weeks to build up immunity to the influenza virus,” Uvaas said.

Doctors also say to stay home if you’re sick to keep the illness from spreading.