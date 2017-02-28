Look-alike BB rifle causes scare at Jefferson Elementary School

By Published:
manitowoc-police-squad-car-label-good-09252014

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – Manitowoc police took a man to a mental health facility for treatment after they say he caused a firearms scare at Jefferson Elementary School Tuesday morning.

Police started receiving calls at 8:30 about a man walking past Jefferson with a rifle. One of the callers continued to follow the man.

Police talked with the 27-year-old man, who’s from Manitowoc, who said he was carrying a BB gun and was walking to a relative’s house, which takes him past the school.

The plastic BB gun was designed to look like an assault rifle, police say.

“It was apparent that he was suffering from mental health issues, but he had no intention of endangering anyone at Jefferson Elementary School,” the officers said.

They’re referring the case to the Manitowoc County district attorney for possible charges of carrying a dangerous weapon on school premises and a facsimile firearms violation.

Letters were sent home with students to tell parents what happened.

