Man robs Oshkosh custard shop

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police say they have arrested a 49-year-old man who robbed a custard shop.
It happened at Rhapsodies Custard, 1226 Oregon Street, at 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Police say the suspect entered Rhapsodies, took cash from the register, and left on W. South Park Ave.
The man entered another business a short distance from Rhapsodies. He was taken into custody there.
Police say the man didn’t show a weapon during the crime.
No one was hurt.
The suspect was taken to jail on a probation hold.
His name was not released.