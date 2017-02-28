Man robs Oshkosh custard shop

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police say they have arrested a 49-year-old man who robbed a custard shop.

It happened at Rhapsodies Custard, 1226 Oregon Street, at 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Police say the suspect entered Rhapsodies, took cash from the register, and left on W. South Park Ave.

The man entered another business a short distance from Rhapsodies. He was taken into custody there.

Police say the man didn’t show a weapon during the crime.

No one was hurt.

The suspect was taken to jail on a probation hold.

His name was not released.