Manawa building tribute to veterans and their families

MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) – Rain or shine or fog, the community in Manawa is committed to supporting those serving in the military.

“We’re all family, it’s not just my daughter went off to the Army, a part of our community left,” Mayor of Manawa John Smith said. “We want to keep all of those people in our thoughts and in our prayers.”

To do that, the community is raising money to build the Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park.

They’re about a third of the way to reaching their $442,000 goal.

The park will feature a monument dedicated to those who currently serve and have served from the Manawa area.

The other side will have a shelter, a splash pad and more for families and children to gather.

“Young families, young mothers, whoever it may be, a place to come to meet with other family members who may have loved ones off,” said Mayor Smith.

Debbie Sarna’s husband David served in Operation Desert Storm.

She says it’s important for families to stay a unit while a loved one is away.

“I think it’s just important as a family to do things together and this will provide that,” said Sarna’s

Giving those at home a chance to enjoy the freedoms, those serving provide.

“Sharing stories and enjoying the freedoms and the rights that we’re given,” said Mayor Smith.

The goal is to have the veterans park ready and open by Veterans Day this November.