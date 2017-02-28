Oshkosh studio training elite college twirlers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – College football teams carry dozens of players. It takes at least eleven to field a soccer team. But when it comes to featured twirlers at the collegiate level, most schools only have one, if any at all. One Oshkosh dance studio, however, has found its niche producing those twirlers for major universities across the country.

From the University of Arizona to Iowa, Purdue, and Nebraska just to name a few, twirlers who’ve trained at Julie’s Touch of Silver Dance studio in Oshkosh are regularly finding themselves as members of some major american university marching bands.

“It’s an elite level. Different colleges depend, some have one twirler, some will have two or a whole team, but it’s not like your football team that has 80 players on it, there’s one. So, I’m one of two at the University here so it was a tough competition,” says Hannah Kollmann.

Kollmann is one of those twirlers, having trained at Julie’s since age four. Now a sophomore at the University of Nebraska, she beat out several others for her coveted position as an incoming freshman.

But Hannah Kollmann is just one of the many success stories to come out Julie’s. According to studio owner, Julie Seckar-Anderson, “The last few years, we’ve had really good graduating seniors and the opportunities have just been amazing for them and they’re really well sought after positions.’

It was only about a week and a half ago that Maren McGuire found out she secured a scholarship as Iowa State’s featured twirler. The soon-to-be Oshkosh Lourdes Academy says the excitement is still sinking in.

She says, “To think that I’ll be in college in the fall is crazy, but to think that I’ll be on the football field in front of 60,000 people is even crazier especially since you’ve thought about this for so long and then it finally happens it’s crazy.”

Julie Seckar-Anderson can’t pinpoint one particular thing that’s made her twirlers so successful, but she believes her girls push one another to be the best, adding, “Because we have such a good group of girls, the competition breeds better twirling, better athletes and I think that’s really helped.”