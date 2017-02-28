Pokémon Go developers to meet with Neenah over park concerns

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – Neenah city officials are scheduled to have a conversation with the makers of Pokémon Go Wednesday– relaying some concerns about the game’s impact on Kimberly Point Park.

It’s one place where the game has drawn a lot of people.

With warm weather approaching, the Pokémon Go crowds are expected to be back out, especially at popular destinations like Kimberly Point Park. But now the city says it’s hoping to discourage the makers of the game from sending its players in that direction.

“We’re hoping to relay to them the safety concerns we feel with the sheer volume of the people who come out there because of that premier status,” said Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert.

This year the mayor says he’s asking police to better enforce the park’s 10 PM curfew and cite people who litter.

Police say traffic and trespassing in the surrounding neighborhood have also been issues.

That’s led to extra patrols.

Chief Kevin Wilkinson said, “It kind of died down during the winter. Now just recently with the new release and the warmer weather we had a week ago, those two things kind of combined for heavy usage and so now we’re kind of back on the heavy presence side again.”

The game is played using a mobile device and it’s GPS capability to locate, capture, and even battle virtual creatures which “appear” in places like the park.

“We understand that they have the right to do this, we want to be part of it, but if they could pull back and make this more of a regular stop so that we won’t see huge of crowds of two, three four hundred people there, at the same time, that would be helpful,” said Kaufert.

While some people have asked the city to pass an ordinance, the mayor says it would likely not stand up in court.