Wisconsin’s lawmakers in Congress react to president’s speech

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – Rep. Mike Gallagher, in his second month as a U.S. Congressman, was in the audience for President Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.

He said the president lived up to his expectations.

“I was hoping he would lay out a bold optimistic vision to bring the country together, and I think largely he gave a very aspirational speech in which he encouraged us to seize the moment,” the 8th District Republican said.

A local man had the chance to attend President Trump’s speech. Roddy Rice from New London was invited by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin).

Rice worked at the Neenah Foundry for 38 years, which Sen. Baldwin says highlights the need to buy American.

Rice says he hopes the president thinks about using American products when he focuses on improving the U.S. infrastructure.

“You need good products to repair these problems, not cheap products from overseas,” Rice said.

We were able to hear from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) before the president’s speech. He was hopeful the president would talk about his economic plans.

“I want him concentrating on economic growth. I think that’s what he’s been talking about and what he’s doing — reducing the regulatory burden, dramatic tax simplification, tax reform that will be pro growth — and then of course in order to have a strong economy, we also have to keep this nation safe, we have to have secure borders, we have to build up our military so we can defeat ISIS and really maintain and keep peace through strength. So he’s talking about all the right things,” Sen. Johnson said.