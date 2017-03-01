Appleton Police Dept. rolls out L.E.A.A.P. to help with addiction

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) — The Appleton Police Department is stepping out of its traditional law enforcement role in an effort to help those struggling with drug addiction.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas said when it comes to people with drug addictions, being in law enforcement can be tough

“We as police need to not only enforce the rules and hold people accountable but we also need to help knock down barriers for people who need help,” said Thomas.

Chief Thomas said one of the biggest issues is timely access to quality care.

“We need to provide an immediate response to help those deal with painful withdrawals and give them quicker access to treatment and provide them and their families with guides to navigate the process,” said Thomas.

The department, along with community partners, came up with the Law Enforcement Addiction Assistance Program, also known as L.E.A.A.P.

The program is completely voluntary. The person would hand over any drugs and paraphernalia in the beginning, no questions asked, and then get help determining treatment options.

“Joining L.E.A.A.P. is not a free pass for other crimes if other criminal issues exist we will handle those accordingly,” said Officer Sean Kuether.

The goal is to help those in Appleton who want help, get it so that other families don’t have to go through what the chief’s family has gone through.

“Justin is my cousin that I grew up with,” said Stephanie Thomas, the chief’s wife.

Stephanie lost her cousin in 2006 to a heroin overdose. She said he tried to get help, but it was difficult.

“He had to travel to Chicago in order to get methadone,” said Stephanie. “He had to travel to three different towns to try to find a psychiatrist to work with.”

Stephanie says unfortunately it’s too late for her cousin, but it’s not too late for others and she hopes L.E.A.A.P. can help.

“Being able to give them resources and hopefully help them get in quicker than they can on their own would be helpful,” said Stephanie.

Click here for more information about the L.E.A.A.P. program.