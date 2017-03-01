Bay Port prepares for State hockey tournament

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) – The WIAA boys’ hockey tournament starts Thursday with quarterfinals.

Bay Port reached State for the first time, plundering sectional favorites all the way to Madison.

The Pirates were not supposed to be here. As the six seed, they had to upend three-seed Antigo, two-seed Notre Dame, then the top-seeded Neenah co-op to reach state.

“It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication from all of the guys day in and day out practicing and working hard and continuing to play our game and continuing to fight even though we were struggling in the regular season. Making it here is pretty special,” senior captain Joe Cavil said.

“All season long we lost those tight games by one goal against top-15 teams. That led us to a tough 6 spot. We knew we were good enough to handle those teams,” senior Bennett DeBouche said.

“I think as a group they came together and worked extremely hard. They accepted the challenge,” head coach Mike Buchan said.

Now that they have arrived, they want people to know that they have not yet arrived. Reaching state was not the goal, winning it is.

“We are going to go to state and still compete. We will take it game by game and shift by shift and see what we can do,” senior Austin Mikesch said.

“After our last game we were pretty high up there. We have to come down back to normal, I guess. We have to keep playing how we have been playing and things will come out good,” senior captain Spencer Challe said.

The secret sauce to Bay Port’s success has been fast starts. They led at least 2-0 against each of the top three seeds they beat to reach state.

“Every team wants to come out and do that. We have been able to capitalize on their mistakes,” Coach Buchan said.

“That was huge. We never had to play from behind in the whole playoffs. When we could get up and keep running and gunning,” Bennett said.

“It is a mindset. Hockey is a game played in your head I guess. You want to focus just go for it,” Austin said.