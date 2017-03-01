“Dancing With the Stars” reveals season 24 cast

NEW YORK, NY (WBAY) – An Olympic gymnast, a World Series champ, a Real Housewife, and Mr. T are among the cast of the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Season 24 premaries Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. on WBAY-TV 2.

Here’s the full cast (celeb with professional partner):

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics.

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Bolton is a professional bull rider and model.

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Charo is famous for her “Chuci-Chuci” routine.

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

Kattan was on “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared in a number of movies.

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

Ross is coming off a World Series championship with the Chicago Cubs.

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Erika is a singer and cast member on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

TV fans will remember Heather from “Glee.”

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

I pity the fool who doesn’t know Mr. T.

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Nancy Kerrigan is one of the most famous figure skaters in Olympic history.

Normani Koredi with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Normani is a singer in the group Fifth Harmony

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Rashad is a former NFL running back.

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Nick, a Wisconsin native, is The Bachelor.