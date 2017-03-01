“Dancing With the Stars” reveals season 24 cast

NEW YORK, NY (WBAY) – An Olympic gymnast, a World Series champ, a Real Housewife, and Mr. T are among the cast of the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”
Season 24 premaries Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. on WBAY-TV 2.
Here’s the full cast (celeb with professional partner):
Simone Biles with Sasha Farber
Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics.
Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess
Bolton is a professional bull rider and model.
Charo with Keo Motsepe
Charo is famous for her “Chuci-Chuci” routine.
Chris Kattan with Witney Carson
Kattan was on “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared in a number of movies.
David Ross with Lindsay Arnold
Ross is coming off a World Series championship with the Chicago Cubs.
Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko
Erika is a singer and cast member on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
TV fans will remember Heather from “Glee.”
Mr. T with Kym Herjavec
I pity the fool who doesn’t know Mr. T.
Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev
Nancy Kerrigan is one of the most famous figure skaters in Olympic history.
Normani Koredi with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Normani is a singer in the group Fifth Harmony
Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater
Rashad is a former NFL running back.
Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd
Nick, a Wisconsin native, is The Bachelor.