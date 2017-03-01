De Pere church offers “Ashes-to-Go”

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – It seems we’re always in a hurry, and drive-thru windows have become a must for those on the go.

Now there is an “on-the-go” option for Christians who are marking the beginning of the holy season of Lent.

On Ash Wednesday, St. Anne’s Church, 347 Libal Street in De Pere, is having an “Ashes-to-Go” event for people who cannot attend a traditional service.

People can drive up during scheduled times and receive a cross of ashes on their forehead. The church says ashes represent a “reminder of mortal failings and an invitation to receive God’s forgiveness.”

The church will offer “Ashes-to-Go” between the hours of 5:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.; and 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Those who are interested should use the Libal Street entrance to St. Anne’s and follow the signs.

The church says it takes about a minute.

St. Anne’s is holding traditional services with ashes and communion at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.