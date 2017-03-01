Fox Crossing man’s cause of death is “undetermined”

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Autopsy and toxicology reports have been completed in the case of a man found dead in a Fox Crossing ditch in January.

The Fox Crossing Police Department says the cause of death of John Schaus, 54, is “undetermined.”

An autopsy conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office did not reveal any clear cause of death, according to police.

A toxicology report showed Schaus had a high level of prescription medication in his system at the time of death.

Fox Crossing Police say this could have “caused a ‘sedative effect’ leading to disorientation.” The department says the level of medication in his system was not enough to kill Schaus.

An investigation into Schaus’ activity leading up to his death showed signs that he was having issues with his medication, according to the police department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol found no evidence Schaus was hit by a vehicle.

Schaus’ body was found in a ditch along American Drive on Jan. 3.