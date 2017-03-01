Helping Veterans Heal Through Fly Fishing

A unique partnership is forming between a local fly fishing shop and a non-profit organization dedicated to helping disabled veterans.

The goal is to introduce them to fly-fishing, from tying flies and casting, to catching fish.

Tomorrow night in Green Bay, Project Healing Waters will receive a financial boost from some of the best film makers in the world of fly fishing.

In 2005, Project Healing Waters launched a mission dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active service members and disabled veterans through fly fishing.

A little over a year ago, avid fly fisherman Paul Kruse helped establish the program in Green Bay.

“Just thinking about the sacrifices that veterans provide for all of us and do for all of us, it was easy, easy no-brainer, it provides a sense of calmness, a sense of camaraderie and a sense of accomplishment,” says Kruse.

Once a week, the group holds a fly-tying class at the Green Bay VA Clinic.

When the weather turns nice, outings will be scheduled for casting and fishing.

Already, more than 25 veterans are participating.

“We’re just growing every time, get a few more here and there,” says Kruse.

“One guy in particular, we saw him this past week at a show and he told us that he lives in pain constantly and this is one thing that he’s come across so far that he can forget about that pain for awhile,” adds Gary Gillis, a disabled veteran and Project Healing Waters volunteer.

To help Project Healing Waters raise funds, Tight Lines Fly Fishing Company, based in De Pere, is hosting the Fly Fishing Film Tour tomorrow night at the Meyer Theater.

More than 500 tickets are already sold to watch this year’s top short films from around the world.

Tight Lines owner Tim Landwehr says he’s happy to support veterans through his life-long passion.

“And the beautiful thing about our sport is you’re not thinking about anything, you’re thinking about the task at hand and I think that’s the perfect example of how that’s helping these guys heal, they can keep their minds off things, keeps them busy and really gets them passionate about maybe a new hobby or a new sport,” says Landwehr.

For more information on Project Healing Waters, and Fly Fishing Film Tour fundraiser, go to http://tightlinesflyshop.com/help-project-healing-waters-at-this-years-fly-fishing-film-tour/