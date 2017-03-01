How much snow did you get March 1, 2017?

By Published: Updated:
snow-winter-storm-highway-driving-hard-to-see-12162016

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – How much snow did you get? Here are reports compiled by the National Weather Service in Green Bay. In communities where more than one snow total was reported, the higher amount is used.

Brown County

Ashwaubenon – 3.5″ (total)
Green Bay – 5.9″ (total)
Howard – 3.3″ (total)

Dodge County

Lomira – 5.5″

Florence County

Florence – 3.0″

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac – 5.8″
Taycheedah – 6.0″

Green Lake County

Markesan – 5.4″

Marinette County

Marinette – 4.0″

Outagamie County

Hortonville – 5.0″

Oneida County

Rhinelander – 2.2″

Sheboygan County

Cedar Grove – 3.5″
Greenbush – 7.0″
Plymouth – 6.9″
Random Lake – 5.0″
Sheboygan – 6.0″

Waupaca County

New London – 4.3″ (total)

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s