How much snow did you get March 1, 2017?

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – How much snow did you get? Here are reports compiled by the National Weather Service in Green Bay. In communities where more than one snow total was reported, the higher amount is used.

Brown County

Ashwaubenon – 3.5″ (total)

Green Bay – 5.9″ (total)

Howard – 3.3″ (total)

Dodge County

Lomira – 5.5″

Florence County

Florence – 3.0″

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac – 5.8″

Taycheedah – 6.0″

Green Lake County

Markesan – 5.4″

Marinette County

Marinette – 4.0″

Outagamie County

Hortonville – 5.0″

Oneida County

Rhinelander – 2.2″

Sheboygan County

Cedar Grove – 3.5″

Greenbush – 7.0″

Plymouth – 6.9″

Random Lake – 5.0″

Sheboygan – 6.0″

Waupaca County

New London – 4.3″ (total)