How much snow did you get March 1, 2017?

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – How much snow did you get? Here are reports compiled by the National Weather Service in Green Bay. In communities where more than one snow total was reported, the higher amount is used.
Brown County
Ashwaubenon – 3.5″ (total)
Green Bay – 5.9″ (total)
Howard – 3.3″ (total)
Dodge County
Lomira – 5.5″
Florence County
Florence – 3.0″
Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac – 5.8″
Taycheedah – 6.0″
Green Lake County
Markesan – 5.4″
Marinette County
Marinette – 4.0″
Outagamie County
Hortonville – 5.0″
Oneida County
Rhinelander – 2.2″
Sheboygan County
Cedar Grove – 3.5″
Greenbush – 7.0″
Plymouth – 6.9″
Random Lake – 5.0″
Sheboygan – 6.0″
Waupaca County
New London – 4.3″ (total)