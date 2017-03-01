Ice shoves crash into boathouse, sparking fire

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) — While the shores of Lake Winnebago see ice shoves annually, massive ice mounds and strong winds this week are providing a stark reminder of just how powerful those shoves can be.

State Senator Rodger Roth witnessed it first hand, as he watched an ice shove destroy his boathouse Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of the many buildings that were damaged along the lake’s east shore this week.

“The [boathouse’s] basement is full of ice,” says Chief Michael Funk, of the Stockbridge Fire Department. “All the way from one end to the other.”

Sen. Roth says he was expecting a quiet day at home this Wednesday: “I was just out here doing some work, hoping to enjoy a beautiful snowy day across the lake,” he says.

That’s when massive ice shoves crashed into his boathouse.

“It was beautiful, it was a beautiful scene,” Sen. Roth says. “Until I realized that … this is hitting my house.”

The ice shoves crashed into the boathouse, pushing it at least two feet onto the land, uprooting the foundation in some areas.

“It took out the dock, pushed back the house,” says Sen. Roth. “I could see smoke coming from the foundation, and I realized that we have a problem here.”

Firefighters say the ice shoves created an electrical short as they pushed into the building, sparking the fire. They were able to put the fire out quickly, without any injuries, but say they’re seeing similar damage across the lake.

“It does happen, usually on one shore or the other,” says Chief Funk. “Not very often does it come up that high that it wipes out buildings like this here.”

As for Sen. Roth, he’s taking the news in stride.

“I’m very sad at the loss, but what are you going to do,” he says. “I mean you can’t stop Mother Nature.”