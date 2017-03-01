Immigration counsel addresses Lawrence University students

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Students at Lawrence University had the chance to hear from legal experts about immigration concerns under the Trump administration.

Leigh Cole, a lawyer from Vermont, was invited to speak on campus Wednesday night, addressing concerns about President Trump’s travel ban.

That ban has been temporarily blocked by courts, but the Trump administration is working on revising it.

Cole serves as immigration counsel, which she says has been difficult since the travel ban as all cases are different.

“There’s a lot of things we can advise people about, but there are a lot of things that are uncertain. And it’s really about a weighing of the risks for your own travel,” Cole said.

“People are concerned about being able to continue their career in the United States if they’ve started it. And also students who are about to graduate from a U.S. institution, such as Lawrence for example are worried about whether they’ll be able to stay here and make a life here,” Cole continued.

President Trump is expected to sign the revised travel ban order sometime this week.