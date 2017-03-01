Local Jewish leaders react after anti-Semitic events around the country

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — President Donald Trump made his stance on threats against Jewish community centers his first priority during Tuesday night’s address to congress.

“Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its ugly forms,” the president said.

In northeast Wisconsin, there is some concern among the roughly 2,000 Jewish people who reside in the area that those threatening events seen in cities throughout the country could happen a little closer to home.

Bomb threats have been reported as close as Milwaukee.

The recent anti-Semitic events around the country are shocking to those in northeast Wisconsin.

“I knew there was still anti-Semitism in the U.S. I never thought it would be something that would significantly affect my loved one’s lives or my life,” Jonathan Rubin, a student at Lawrence University, said.

Rubin said he is not necessarily surprised.

“If I walk down College Avenue in Appleton wearing a yamaka, it’s not uncommon for people to shout horrible things from cars at me,” said Rubin.

Though there haven’t been any threats in Green Bay, some members of the local Jewish community are doing what they can to ensure their safety.

“There are some people that I know that have gotten home security systems that hadn’t before,” Rabbi Michoel Feinstein, Chabad of the Bay Area, said.

Some Jewish leaders are hiring extra security for faith-based events.

“I don’t think that anybody has a real fear, I think it’s more of it’s better to cover your bases,” said Feinstein.

Members of the Jewish community said they aren’t angry, but believe it’s important for everyone to come together.

“The Jewish people enjoy a very, very solid relationship with the vast majority of humanity,” said Feinstein.