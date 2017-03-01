Man accused of throwing boiling water on Green Bay woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A homeless man is accused of throwing a pot of boiling water on a woman in Green Bay.

Aaron Bear is charged with first-degree reckless injury, battery and mayhem — all felonies — for the incident Saturday.

The victim told officers Bear was at her house Saturday morning. She occasionally lets him stay at her house, and they’d both been drinking.

She was making soup in the kitchen and noticed Bear was about to pass out, so she went to wake him and told him to leave.

She says she started walking him out of her home, and that’s when he grabbed a pot of boiling water in the kitchen and threw it on her.

She’s in the hospital with severe burns.

Bear is being held in the Brown County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.