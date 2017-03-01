Menasha bar tries to stop man from driving drunk, finds baby waiting in car

By Published:
police squad car lights daytime

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) – Menasha police say a Chilton man left his two-and-a-half month old baby daughter in his car while he was drinking at a bar for three hours.

The Redliner Bar on Plank Road called police at 3 p.m. They said the man came in around noon. They stopped serving him because he was drunk, and they wouldn’t let him drive off in that condition, either. He wasn’t cooperating while they tried to find him a safe ride home.

When he said he had to check on his girl, employees went to his car and found the baby.

Police had the baby transported by ambulance to a hospital in Neenah. Police say the baby didn’t appear to be harmed.

The girl was reunited at the hospital with her mother, who’d been working.

The Department of Human Services is now working with the mother.

Police confirmed the man is the baby’s father. He’s in the Winnebago County Jail on possible charges of child neglect, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s