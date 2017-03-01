Newest Packer Fan Hall of Fame inductee gets good news in cancer fight

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Union Grove man recently inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame celebrated another victory Wednesday.

We brought you Frank Lamping’s story last month. The diehard Packers fan has been battling cancer for three-and-a-half years.

Wednesday he went to the hospital for another round of chemotherapy. There, he was greeted with a surprise party from his friends.

But the biggest surprise came from his doctor.

“We saw some clear improvement in several spots. Like, they are shrinking? Couple of them went away completely. No way. The ribs? They went away? Yeah. How about the spine? Definitely got better.”

Lamping was also recognized in Wednesday’s edition of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which congratulated him on his induction into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.